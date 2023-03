videoDetails

Pawan Khera retorted on PM Modi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

Today the PM from Karnataka said that the Congress is dreaming of digging my grave. He is busy digging my grave. After which Pawan Kheda retaliated on behalf of the Congress and said that the PM has wasted 9 years by abusing the ancestors.