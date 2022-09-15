Pay true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh by donating blood - CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference on Thursday that September 28 is the birthday of Bhagat Singh. At the age of 23, he sacrificed his life for the country laughingly. He said that on September 28, let's all do blood donation together.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

