videoDetails

PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti Makes Huge Allegation On Central Government

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

PDP's President Mehbooba Mufti has made a huge allegation while attacking the Central Government. Mehbooba said, 'BJP is breaking the constitution of the country.' Further she said, 'Kashmir has been turned into Afghanistan. BJP has made majority a weapon.' In response to this, BJP leader Giriraj Singh has retaliated. Giriraj said, 'It is an old habit of Mehbooba Mufti to defame India'.