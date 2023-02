videoDetails

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha Raises ' Godse Zindabad' Slogans In Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Narmadapuram News: Once again slogans of Nathuram Godse Zindabad were raised in the program of Hindu Mahasabha in Itarsi of Narmadapuram. During this, National General Secretary Devendra Pandey said that the truth has been hidden from the people.