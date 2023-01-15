NewsVideos
Plane crash at Pokhara airport in Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Plane crash at Pokhara airport in Nepal A passenger plane has crashed in Pokhara, Nepal. There were 72 people on this plane. Plane crashed on Pokhara runway, rescue operation underway.

