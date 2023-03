videoDetails

PM Modi addresses the Global Millets Conference, Millets get 500 startups

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Global Millets Shree Anna Conference: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Global Millets Shree Anna Conference organized at Pusa Institute on Saturday. The Prime Minister said that Shri Anna is becoming a means of overall development of the country.