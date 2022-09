PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh compensation

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

On September 28, 8 people lost their lives and 25 were injured in a tragic accident in Lakhimpur Kheri area of ​​UP. The accident happened when a private bus and a truck collided on NH 730. It is being told that a total of 45 people were traveling in the bus. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also condoled the loss of life due to road accident by tweeting on this accident.