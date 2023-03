videoDetails

PM Modi attends Swearing-In-Ceremony of Meghalaya and Nagaland

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Swearing-in ceremonies took place in Meghalaya and Nagaland today. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated. While on the one hand Neiphiu Rio took oath of CM post in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma became CM for the third time.