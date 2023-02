videoDetails

PM Modi gifted 2 Vande Bharat trains to Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

Today in Mumbai the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi flagged off 2 Vande Bharat trains. Apart from this, Saifee Academy, an educational institution of the Dawoodi Bohra community, was also inaugurated in Marol, Mumbai.