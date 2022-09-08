PM Modi inaugurates Central Vista Avenue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya path. First of all, the statue of Netaji was unveiled in this program. This year on January 23, on the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi inaugurated the hologram statue of Netaji here and today a grand statue of Netaji has been installed at the same place.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

