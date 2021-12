PM Modi inaugurates the corridor of Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores, amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'. In his inaugural speech, the PM said, “Kashi is a symbol of our spiritual soul! It is a symbol of India's antiquity, traditions! India's energy, mobility.’’