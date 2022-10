PM Modi launches 5G services in India at IMC 2022

| Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

Today 5G service has been launched in India. PM Narendra Modi has launched 5G service in India. Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav was also present on this occasion. In the first phase, 5G service is being started in 13 cities of India.