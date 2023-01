videoDetails

PM Modi Left for Kartavya Path after registering in Digital Visitors Book

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for the opening stage after registering his remarks in the digital visitor's book, on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day. PM Modi has paid tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial and has now left for the salute stage.