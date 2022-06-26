NewsVideos

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: 'We can't forget the emergency days', says PM

PM Modi addressed the 'Mann Ki Baat' program today. This time PM is telecasting the 90th episode in Mann Ki Baat. Before Mann Ki Baat, PM gave this information on his Twitter. This time in the PM's Mann Ki Baat, he asked the youth questions. He mentioned the days of emergency in the year 1975.

|Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
