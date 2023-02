videoDetails

PM Modi pays tribute to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati on his 200th birth anniversary

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Today is the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long festival. Along with this, Prime Minister Modi participated in the special yagya organized on this occasion.