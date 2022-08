PM Modi reached Bhuj in Gujarat, crowd gathered to welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Smriti Van' memorial at Bhuj in Kutch district on Sunday, the second day of his Gujarat tour, and launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

