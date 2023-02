videoDetails

PM Modi Reaches Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav 2023

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Tribal festival has begin at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium from today. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has arrived to inaugurate this programme. During this programme, tribal artisans from states across the country will showcase their traditions. Apart from this, tribal cuisine will also be displayed.