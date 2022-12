videoDetails

PM Modi To Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express Train In West Bengal Via Video Conferencing

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

Despite the demise of mother Heeraben, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the scheduled program in West Bengal in a short while. In this program, Prime Minister will inaugurate Vande Bharat train. He will attend the program virtually through video conferencing.