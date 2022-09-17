PM Modi to release cheetahs in Kuno National Park

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome cheetahs on the soil of India today. Today, after 74 years, cheetahs are coming to India. PM Modi will release these cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In this national park, 8 cheetahs coming from Namibia are to be kept

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome cheetahs on the soil of India today. Today, after 74 years, cheetahs are coming to India. PM Modi will release these cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In this national park, 8 cheetahs coming from Namibia are to be kept