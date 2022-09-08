NewsVideos

PM Modi unveils grand statue of Netaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The statue is 28 feet high, weighs 65 metric tons and is carved out of monolithic granite stone. It took more than 26,000 hours to build this statue. It is installed in the pavilion which once housed the statue of King George V.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
