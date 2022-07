PM Modi's big statement in NTPC program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC Limited and urged the states to clear their electricity dues at the earliest.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

