PM Modi's first reaction on Rishabh Pant being injured in a road accident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. After which many serious wounds have been seen on the cricketer's body. At present, Rishabh Pant is out of danger and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. So now PM Modi has tweeted on this incident with 'Pant'.