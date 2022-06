PM Modi's grand road show in Himachal's Dharamshala

PM Narendra Modi is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh today. During PM Modi's road show in Dharamshala, people gave him a grand welcome. This is Modi's second Himachal tour in 17 days.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

