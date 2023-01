videoDetails

PM Modi's mega road show in the capital Delhi, craze for Modi seen on the streets

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a grand road show in the national capital Delhi today. During this, craze for PM Modi was seen among the people on the streets. PM's roadshow took place from Patel Chowk in Delhi to Sansad Marg Jai Singh Road Junction.