PM Narendra Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda's statue on JNU campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening (12 November) through digital medium unveiled the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. PM Modi has always held the view that Swami Vivekananda's ideals are as relevant today as they were in Swamiji's lifetime.