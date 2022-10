PM visited visits Baba Kedarnath for the sixth time

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from October 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kedarnath Dham. During this, the PM appeared in a special outfit. Recently when he went on Himachal tour, a woman gifted it to him by making it with her own hands.