PMO dials several BJP MPs, NDA leaders to take oath in Modi govt 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath of office for the second time in a row at 7:00 PM on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan and it will be attended by nearly 8,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors. Watch this video to know more.