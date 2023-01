videoDetails

PN Haksar refused to accept the Padma Vibhushan Award, Jairam Ramesh raised questions

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

6 celebrities were selected to be honored with the Padma Vibhushan Award. After which PN Haksar, who was the Principal Secretary of Indira Gandhi, has refused to accept this honour. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised questions by tweeting.