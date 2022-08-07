NewsVideos

Political battle starts to change the name of Aurangabad city of Maharashtra

Now the political battle has started to change the name of Aurangabad city of Maharashtra. The talk started with changing the name of the city but now the issue has come to the personality of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Regarding this, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi said that Aurangzeb was not a bad emperor.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
