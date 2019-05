Political reactions over Supreme Court VVPAT's review plea decision

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a plea filed by 21 Opposition parties seeking to verify at least 50 percent of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi refused to review its earlier judgment wherein it directed the Election Commission to increase matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling stations per assembly seat.