videoDetails

Politics Intensifies on Bihar Madrasa Investigation, Minister Jama Khan Makes Big Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Politics has intensified on Bihar Madrasa Investigation. Bihar minister Jama Khan has issued a statement regarding this matter. Jama Khan said, 'If an inquiry has been issued, then it must be investigated, but all madrassas cannot be wrong'. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha said, 'Grand Alliance government has done the work of benefiting the special class.