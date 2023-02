videoDetails

Prahlad Josh Makes Big Statement on opposition's uproar in Parliament, 'Government has nothing to do with Adani Case'

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Once again there was an uproar in Parliament over Adani Group case today. The proceedings of House had to be adjourned due to uproar. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has given a big statement regarding the demand of the opposition. He says, 'The government has nothing to do with the Adani case'.