Prakash Javadekar: Why Rahul-Sonia Gandhi are silent on allegations against Sidhu?

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar targeted the Congress party over the allegations leveled by Captain Amarinder Singh on Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Javadekar said that Captain Amarinder Singh has made very serious allegations against Congress state President Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling him anti-national, so why are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi silent?