Prashant Kishor wanted merger of JD(U) and Congress, says Nitish Kumar

| Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

In Bihar, rhetoric continues to come out on the ongoing standoff between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor. Meanwhile, CM Nitish has retaliated on Prashant Kishor's claims. He said that whatever he is speaking, that's not true.