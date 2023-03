videoDetails

Prayagraj: STF prepares a complete list of Atiq's company

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

ED has taken major action against Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Today STF has made a list of Atik company. The names of 153 people are included in the list. All these people are said to be close to Atiq. It also has the names of Atiq's henchmen and financier.