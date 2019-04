Preparation underway for 1st phase of polling across India

Preparation for the first phase of polling is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, West Bengal’s Alipurduar and Assam’s Dibrugarh today. Polling parties departed with Electronic Voting Machines for their respective polling stations. Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 which will cover 543 constituencies. Final results of Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.