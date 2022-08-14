President Draupadi Murmu Addresses the nation on the eve of Independence Day

President Draupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day. This is the first time that he has addressed the name of the country. During that time he said that the freedom fighters are respected. The country has completed 75 years of independence.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

