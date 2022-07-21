NewsVideos

President Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha - Murmu set to be the next President of India

Counting of votes of MPs is over. NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has got the votes of 540 MPs. Whereas, the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 208 votes. The votes of 15 MPs have been disqualified.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
