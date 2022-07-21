NewsVideos

President Elections 2022: Droupadi Murmu's family says they never imagined she would become President

Droupadi Murmu is leading the race to become the President on India, where she is competing with Yashwant Sinha. Meanwhile, Zee News spoke to Droupadi Murmu's family. The family said that they never imagined that she would become the President.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
