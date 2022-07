President Elections results 2022: PM Modi reaches Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has won by a huge margin in the counting of votes for the post of President. After the victory, PM Modi has reached Droupadi Murmu's house to congratulate her.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

