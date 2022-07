Presidential Election 2022: Our party is completely united - Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's statement has come to the fore. He says that our party is completely united and there is no difference of opinion even regarding the presidential election.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

