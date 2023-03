videoDetails

Prime Minister Modi to be on Varanasi visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

PM Modi will be on Varanasi tour today. This tour will continue for about 5 hours. During this, Prime Minister Modi will give a gift of about 1785 crores to Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone of ropeway in Varanasi. Know in detail in this report what will be the complete program of PM Modi.