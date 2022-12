videoDetails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses West Bengal After Flagging Off Vande Bharat Express train

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not go to West Bengal due to death of his mother Heeraben. Prime Minister Modi joined the program in West Bengal through video conferencing. After flagging off Vande Bharat Express train in West Bengal, he explained the reason for not being able to come and apologized. Know in detail what all PM Modi said.