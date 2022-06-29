Priyank Deora, an artist for Kanhaiyalal, revealed a lot in an exclusive interview with Zee News!

Priyank Deora, an artisan working with Kanhaiyalal, revealed many big things in an exclusive conversation with Zee News, he told that Kanhaiyalal was already getting threats, which he complained to the police but the police ignored.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Priyank Deora, an artisan working with Kanhaiyalal, revealed many big things in an exclusive conversation with Zee News, he told that Kanhaiyalal was already getting threats, which he complained to the police but the police ignored.