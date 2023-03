videoDetails

Protest against Women's Reservation Bill at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Protest against Women's Reservation Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protest is being led by Kavitha, leader of BRS and daughter of Telangana CM KCR. During this, leaders of 18 parties are involved. Actually Kavita has to appear before ED tomorrow in the liquor policy scam, before which this protest is being held.