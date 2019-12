Protests against Citizenship Act turn violent in Delhi, 10 arrested

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests that broke out on December 12 near Jamia Millia Islamia. In addition to these 10, many of whom have criminal backgrounds, a further 15 have been identified in raids. Although no students have been arrested so far, sources said cops had not yet given them a clean chit and they are still being investigated. #CAAProtest #CAB #CAA #JamiaViolence