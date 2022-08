Protests intensified against Telangana MLA T Raja Singh

Protests have intensified against Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, who made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Angry Muslim community members were seen protesting in many areas of Hyderabad.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Protests have intensified against Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, who made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Angry Muslim community members were seen protesting in many areas of Hyderabad.