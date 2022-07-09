NewsVideos

PUBG Addiction: Mouth of a 6-year-old innocent was glued with a fevikwik

It is very important for all the parents to see this news. Know how the 6-year-old innocent child was first kidnapped and then murdered due to the addiction of playing PUBG. The shocking thing is that the accused wanted to teach a lesson to his grandparents.

|Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
It is very important for all the parents to see this news. Know how the 6-year-old innocent child was first kidnapped and then murdered due to the addiction of playing PUBG. The shocking thing is that the accused wanted to teach a lesson to his grandparents.

All Videos

People who escaped from Amarnath incident narrate the scene of horror
6:34
People who escaped from Amarnath incident narrate the scene of horror
Rain alert in many cities including Mumbai
3:57
Rain alert in many cities including Mumbai
Cloud Burst: At least 15 killed in Amarnath incident
5:6
Cloud Burst: At least 15 killed in Amarnath incident
Videsh Superfast: World mourns over Shinzo Abe's assassination
1:58
Videsh Superfast: World mourns over Shinzo Abe's assassination
Khabren Khatakhat: Rain alert in many states of the country today
3:33
Khabren Khatakhat: Rain alert in many states of the country today

Trending Videos

6:34
People who escaped from Amarnath incident narrate the scene of horror
3:57
Rain alert in many cities including Mumbai
5:6
Cloud Burst: At least 15 killed in Amarnath incident
1:58
Videsh Superfast: World mourns over Shinzo Abe's assassination
3:33
Khabren Khatakhat: Rain alert in many states of the country today
pubg addiction,gaming addiction,Addiction,pubg addiction in hindi,pubg game addiction,Game addiction,how to stop pubg addiction,pubg addiction short film,Video game addiction,game addiction hindi,Mobile addiction,how to stop addiction of pubg,my pubg addiction,pubg addiction news,pubg addiction india,pubg addiction hindi,bgmi addiction,pubg the addiction,how to quit pubg addiction,Fevikwik,6 year old boy,Innocent,mouth glued with feviqwik,Hindi News,