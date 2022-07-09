PUBG Addiction: Mouth of a 6-year-old innocent was glued with a fevikwik

It is very important for all the parents to see this news. Know how the 6-year-old innocent child was first kidnapped and then murdered due to the addiction of playing PUBG. The shocking thing is that the accused wanted to teach a lesson to his grandparents.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

It is very important for all the parents to see this news. Know how the 6-year-old innocent child was first kidnapped and then murdered due to the addiction of playing PUBG. The shocking thing is that the accused wanted to teach a lesson to his grandparents.