Pulwama terror attack: Locals Protest against Pakistan in J&K's Kathua

Locals Protest against Pakistan in J&K's Kathua. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 15, 2019, 14:18 PM IST

When will India take revenge of its martyr soldiers? Watch debate