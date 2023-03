videoDetails

Punjab Government takes big action against Amritpal Singh, imposes NSA

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Punjab government has made big decision on Amritpal Singh. NSA has been invoked amidst the search for Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh. Now action will be taken against Amritpal under NSA. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.